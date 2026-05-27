PH Korea said Wednesday it appointed former Pizza Hut Korea Chief Operating Officer Kim Jung-eun as its first chief executive ahead of the revamped pizza chain’s official launch next month.

PH Korea, established by Winter Gold and Kclavis Investment to operate the Pizza Hut brand in Korea, is set to begin operations as the country’s Pizza Hut franchise headquarters on June 1.

Kim has more than two decades of experience in the food service industry. She previously served as delivery director at Outback Steakhouse Korea and later led operations and sales planning teams at Pizza Hut Korea.

PH Korea said Kim demonstrated strong operational leadership and coordination skills while managing relationships among franchise stores, headquarters and delivery platforms during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company said her appointment reflects PH Korea’s focus on field-oriented franchise management and operational execution.

“Pizza Hut is a brand that helped shape Korea’s franchise restaurant culture, and I feel a strong sense of responsibility in rebuilding its value,” Kim said.

“I will focus on finding answers in the field and building a PH Korea that grows together with franchise owners,” she added.

The existing Korean Pizza Hut unit will continue its court-led rehabilitation process under CEO Im Seung-dae.

Starting June 1, PH Korea will take over Pizza Hut’s domestic franchise operations as the company seeks to restore brand trust and strengthen its market position.