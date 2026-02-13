Pizza Hut’s Korean unit, currently under court-led rehabilitation, is moving to sell its business rights to a newly formed private-equity-backed vehicle in a bid to preserve the brand while containing its debt burden.

According to industry sources on Friday, local private equity firms Kclavis Investment and Winter Gold have formed a new entity, PH Korea, to acquire the operating rights of Pizza Hut’s Korean business for 11 billion won ($7.6 million). The deal followed a court-supervised process enabling the transfer of core assets ahead of final restructuring approval.

Under the plan, the existing unit will use the sale proceeds to repay creditors and then enter liquidation, with PH Korea taking over the franchise network and company-operated stores.

Of the sale proceeds, roughly 7 billion won is expected to be distributed to rehabilitation creditors after priority claims are settled. That would allow creditors to recover about 13 percent of their claims, compared with less than 4 percent if no business transfer had occurred.

The move comes more than a year after Pizza Hut Korea filed for court-led rehabilitation in November 2024, citing a prolonged dispute with franchisees and mounting financial strain. Pressure intensified after the Supreme Court finalized a ruling ordering the company to return 21.5 billion won in so-called “margin franchise fees,” undisclosed markups on supplies sold to franchisees. The decision pushed total rehabilitation claims to about 61.5 billion won.

Industry insiders say PH Korea’s creation underscores the financial reality that carving out the brand and operating assets from the existing entity had become the only viable restructuring path.

“This is about remaking the franchise model,” said one industry official. “The brand’s fate will now largely hinge on maintaining strong relationships with franchisees.”

PH Korea plans to overhaul its profit structure, logistics and marketing while streamlining franchise agreements to stabilize operations, with no store closures or large-scale layoffs planned.

Pizza Hut Korea said it will submit creditor feedback from a recent meeting to the court. The restructuring will proceed subject to court approval of the asset transfer, confirmation of the rehabilitation plan and a creditors’ meeting before the deal is finalized.