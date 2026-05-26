BTS’ second artist of the year victory suggests K-pop no longer a niche genre, fuels fresh Grammy discussion

K-pop made one of its strongest showings yet at the 52nd American Music Awards this year, taking home 11 awards across the ceremony and winning in every category that had nominated K-pop acts or K-pop-related content.

The AMAs, held Monday at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, saw K-pop artists and projects dominate several major categories — including artist of the year, song of the year, new artist of the year and best music video — highlighting the genre’s expanding influence in the global mainstream.

The American Music Awards are largely driven by fan engagement metrics such as streaming, sales, tour revenue and fan voting. Industry watchers viewed this year’s AMA results as a particularly strong reflection of K-pop’s global fandom power and commercial influence.

BTS was one of the night’s biggest winners, taking home artist of the year — the ceremony’s top honor. The group also won song of the summer with “Swim” and best male K-pop artist.

BTS’ latest wins came less than three months after the release of its fifth studio album “Arirang,” marking the group’s first full-group comeback following all seven members’ completion of military service in June 2025.

Up against fellow nominees Taylor Swift, Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga and Bad Bunny in one of the ceremony’s most competitive categories, BTS’ victory underscored the group's enduring global influence. It also marked BTS’ second artist of the year victory at the AMAs, following its historic first win in 2021, when the group also competed against Swift in the same category.

Culture critic Kim Sung-soo said the results reflected how K-pop is increasingly recognized as part of the global pop mainstream.

“BTS winning artist of the year again is symbolic because it shows K-pop acts are no longer competing only within K-pop categories,’ Lim told The Korea Herald. “What stands out this year is that K-pop related artists and content performed strongly across major general categories as well.”

The critic added that repeated recognition at major US music awards could further strengthen industry attention surrounding BTS ahead of next year’s Grammy Awards.

“The Grammys and the AMAs operate differently, but repeated recognition at large American award ceremonies certainly helps build momentum,” he said. “Considering BTS’ influence, fandom power and commercial performance this year, discussions surrounding Grammy possibilities will likely continue.”

Meanwhile, Katseye emerged as one of the night’s breakout acts, winning new artist of the year, breakthrough pop artist and best music video for “Gnarly.” The Hybe x Geffen group also performed “Pinky Up” during the ceremony.

Netflix's “Kpop Demon Hunters” also scored multiple wins. Fictional girl group Huntrix’s “Golden” kickstarted the genre’s first AMA win this year with song of the year and continued to win awards in the best vocal performance and best pop song categories. The film itself took home best soundtrack.

Twice won best female K-pop artist, adding another major US accolade amid its ongoing world tour.

Kim noted that this year’s results were especially significant because the AMAs are “determined largely through fan engagement metrics,” making the wins a “direct reflection of global audience consumption and fandom activity.”