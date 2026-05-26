Netflix animated film “KPop Demon Hunters” notched up a win at the 52nd American Music Awards as fictional girl group Huntrix took home the song of the year award for “Golden.”

Accepting the award, singer-songwriter Ejae — the singing voice for the character Rumi and the lyricist and composer for the track — thanked fans for the achievement.

“This movie, this song is fueled by the fans. You guys truly sealed the honmoon,” said Ejae, during her acceptance speech, referencing the mythic barrier in the film that Huntrix maintains to protect the human world from the demon realm.

“The fact that this award is voted by the fans is what means so much,” she added. “Thank you so much to the fans, thank you to the ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ team.”

Huntrix remains nominated for two additional awards — best vocal performance and best pop song — while “Kpop Demon Hunters” is also competing for best soundtrack at the ceremony.