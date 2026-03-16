"This is for Korea, and Koreans everywhere," Kang says on accepting the prize

Netflix's "KPop Demon Hunters" won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature at Sunday's 98th Oscars ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, delivering the night's most anticipated result in the animation race.

Directors Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans accepted the award. "For those of you who look like me, I'm so sorry that it took us so long to see us in a movie that looks like this," Kang said. "This is for Korea, and Koreans everywhere."

The win rounds out a dominant awards run that saw the Sony Pictures Animation production claim every major precursor this season: the Golden Globes, Critics' Choice Awards, Annie Awards, and the Producers Guild of America Award.

The film, which follows a K-pop girl group secretly working as demon hunters, has become one of the defining pop culture events of the past year. Since its Netflix debut last June, it has surpassed 500 million views on the platform and landed eight songs on the Billboard Hot 100.

"KPop Demon Hunters" remains in contention for a second Oscar of the night -- Best Original Song for "Golden."