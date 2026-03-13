Directors Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans return as the Oscar-nominated animated hit expands into a franchise

"KPop Demon Hunters" is officially getting a sequel, Netflix confirmed Friday.

The film will again be directed by the original creative team, Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans. According to Netflix, the sequel will mark the first project to emerge from the streamer’s exclusive multiyear writing and directing partnership with Kang and Appelhans across animation.

Specific details, including the release date and plot, have not yet been disclosed. However, speaking at a press conference in Seoul in August 2025, Kang indicated that a potential sequel may broaden the story's musical palette, exploring other genres of Korean music, such as trot and heavy metal, that were not featured in the first film.

“I feel immense pride as a Korean filmmaker that the audience wants more from this Korean story and our Korean characters,” said Kang, via an official release by Netflix, Friday. “There’s so much more to this world we have built, and I’m excited to show you. This is only the beginning.”

Appelhans added, “These characters are like family to us; their world has become our second home. We’re excited to write their next chapter, challenge them and watch them evolve — and continue pushing the boundaries of how music, animation and story can come together.”

"KPop Demon Hunters," which follows the megahit K-pop girl group Huntrix as they battle demons through the power of their music, was produced in partnership with Sony Pictures Animation. Since its release in June 2025, the film has amassed more than 500 million views on Netflix.

The project’s music has also become a global phenomenon. Riding the film’s breakout success, Huntrix became the first K-pop girl group to top Billboard’s Hot 100, while the film's soundtrack “Golden” became the first K-pop song in history to win a Grammy Award. "KPop Demon Hunters" is currently nominated for two Academy Awards: best animated feature and best original song for “Golden.”