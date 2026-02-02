"Golden" from the soundtrack of Netflix's animated sensation "KPop Demon Hunters" won Best Song Written for Visual Media at the 68th Grammy Awards.

"Golden" earned the honor in a premiere ceremony of this year's Grammy Awards held in Los Angeles on Sunday (US time), marking the first time that a K-pop act has won a Grammy.

Produced by Sony Pictures Animation, the film centers on Huntr/x, who live a double life, balancing their music careers with their duties as warriors who protect the world from demonic spirits, like the overlord Gwi-Ma and the soul-stealing Saja Boys. (Yonhap)