Netflix announces global 'KPop Demon Hunters' concert tour with AEG Presents at Wednesday's Upfront — but the lineup is still anyone's guess.

The Honmoon is about to be sealed at a stadium near you.

Netflix has announced a global concert tour for its animated juggernaut "KPop Demon Hunters," teaming with concert giant AEG Presents to make it happen.

The streamer dropped the news Wednesday during its Upfront presentation to advertisers in New York. According to Netflix, the tour will be "a live experience that will bring elements of the two-time Oscar-winning film to life in spectacular ways."

"Obviously, nothing has captured the world's attention quite like 'KPop Demon Hunters,'" Amy Reinhard, Netflix's president of advertising, said as she rattled off the receipts: sing-alongs, Halloween costumes, shoutouts at the US Open and Buckingham Palace, and a reported 25 percent spike in flights booked to Korea.

But the announcement was short on the details fans actually wanted to hear: No cities, no dates, no on-sale info, just an email sign-up page on Netflix's official Tudum site, where fans can register to be notified once tickets and tour details drop.

Also up in the air is whether the singing voices behind Huntrix — Ejae (Rumi), Audrey Nuna (Mira) and Rei Ami (Zoey) — will be hitting the stage. There is no word on whether their demonic rivals, the Saja Boys, will turn up either.

Which is why fans have been speculating all over social media. Some fans are hoping for the real thing, while others are bracing for holograms — and that's not a wild prediction.

Earlier this year, when tour plans were still in the works, Bloomberg reported that Netflix was weighing a fully virtual show using holograms or other digital stand-ins. Even if the singers were involved, the report added, it was unlikely all three would perform at every stop.

Talent agency WME has reportedly floated a separate, unofficial tour featuring the trio in case Netflix opts for the virtual route.

There's a reason for the hesitation. Ejae, Nuna and Ami only began performing as a trio during the film's awards-season campaign this year, leaving them with little runway to build out a full-fledged touring act.

Besides, Ejae has spoken openly about how brutal "Golden" is to sing live — she said in a podcast in February that her vocal cords were "swollen" just from the prep work for March's Oscars performance.

Even so, the three have been a fixture on the live circuit since awards season kicked off.

They performed "Golden" at the Brit Awards in February — the first K-pop act ever to take that stage — with fireworks lighting up the sky outside Manchester's Co-op Live.

A full-scale Oscars performance followed in March, complete with dancers in Korean traditional clothing, gold flags and K-pop light sticks dotting the star-studded crowd. "Golden" won best original song that same night.

Most recently, the trio crashed Coachella last month, joining Katseye on the Sahara stage for a surprise "Golden" duet.

"KPop Demon Hunters," directed by Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans for Sony Animation, follows the K-pop girl group Huntrix as they double as demon hunters fending off supernatural threats. Arden Cho, May Hong and Ji-young Yoo voice the speaking roles.

Since premiering in June 2025, the film has become Netflix's most-watched movie of all time, racking up more than 500 million views. "Golden" spent eight nonconsecutive weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100.

The film went on to dominate awards season, winning a Golden Globe and a Critics Choice Award for best original song, then the first-ever Grammy for a K-pop work, before sweeping the Oscars with best animated feature and best original song.

A sequel is already in motion. Netflix closed a multiyear writing and directing deal with Kang and Appelhans earlier this year, and according to The Hollywood Reporter, the duo will also consult on the concert tour.

Netflix says more tour details — cities, dates, ticket info -- are coming later this year. Signing up is, for now, the only way in.