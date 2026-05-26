Group claims top honor five years after making history as first Korean act to win award

BTS won artist of the year at the 52nd American Music Awards on Monday, marking the group’s second victory in the ceremony’s top category.

The group received the award after returning as a full group earlier this year with its fifth studio album, “Arirang,” following the completion of all seven members’ military service.

BTS claimed the award over fellow nominees including Taylor Swift, Bruno Mars, Bad Bunny and Lady Gaga, underscoring the group’s continued global influence. The win also marked BTS’ second artist of the year victory at the AMAs, following its historic first win in 2021, when the group also competed against Taylor Swift in the same category.

“Arirang” saw strong commercial success upon its release in March, with the lead track “Swim” earning widespread popularity globally. According to the Billboard Global Excl. US chart dated May 23, “Swim” topped the chart for the sixth time this year while sitting at No. 2 on Billboard’s “Global 200” chart. “Arirang” also ranked No. 2 on Spotify’s Weekly Top Album Global chart, while “Swim” ranked No. 4 on the music streaming platform’s Weekly Top Song Global chart.

As BTS walked onto the stage to accept the award, the crowd erupted into chants of “BTS! BTS!”

“Armys, we did it once again!” RM said during the acceptance speech. “It’s an honor to receive this precious award after everyone completed their military service. Since this is a fan-voted award, our biggest thanks and gratitude, as always, go to Armys all over the world.”

J-Hope added, “We’ve had such an overwhelming response to this album. Honestly, thank you for embracing ‘Arirang’ and every single song on this album. We’re so grateful.”

Jimin also thanked fans for supporting the group throughout its ongoing tour.

“Thank you for following us on tour and showing us so much love in every city,” he said. “And to all the Armys who always support and love us, thank you. We love you."

The American Music Awards nominees are determined by fan engagement metrics, including streaming, album sales, radio airplay and tour revenue, making the win a particularly significant reflection of BTS’ global fandom power.

BTS took the win for other categories at the awards ceremony, including best male K-pop artist and/or song of the summer for "Swim."

The group is scheduled to continue its tour with concerts in Las Vegas on Wednesday and Thursday, before returning to Busan in June for concerts coinciding with its 13th debut anniversary.