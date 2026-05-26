Katseye won new artist of the year at the 52nd American Music Awards on Monday, marking another milestone for the global girl group formed through Hybe x Geffen.

"I feel so thankful for being able to celebrate this moment with the members," said Yoonchae in Korean, upon receiving the award.

Daniela then thanked the AMAs, her fellow members, and the group's fans, Eyekons.

"Thank you so, so much to the AMAs. Thank you to our friends, family and to us," she said. "We did this together. Thank you, Eyekons."

Leader Sophia thanked the team behind the group's music, including Hybe Chairman Bang Si-hyuk, who produces their tracks under the alias Hitman Bang. She also expressed gratitude to BTS for inspiring the members.

The group earned the award following a breakout year in the US market, fueled by songs including “Gnarly,” “Gabriela” and “Internet Girl.” Recently, it released “Pinky Up” on April 9, which has also enjoyed global success, ranking No. 76 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart dated May 23.

Katseye performed “Pinky Up” at this year’s ceremony, drawing loud cheers from the crowd.

Despite debuting less than two years ago, Katseye has already placed multiple songs on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart while rapidly expanding its fan base across North America, Latin America and Europe.

Other than new artist of the year, Katseye is also nominated for breakthrough pop artist and best music video for “Gnarly.”