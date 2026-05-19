HanmiGlobal’s US subsidiary Otak said Tuesday it had secured a $30 million socioeconomic research contract from the US National Park Service under the Department of the Interior.

The five-year agreement expands Otak’s role with the NPS beyond park planning and engineering into policy support and research services, following a separate $400 million national park renovation and maintenance contract awarded in April.

Under the latest deal, Otak will conduct consulting and research projects supporting national park operations and development. The work includes visitor and workforce studies, resource valuation, economic impact and development analysis, traffic assessments, and regulatory and environmental reviews.

HanmiGlobal said the contract further strengthened Otak’s position in the US public infrastructure market and demonstrates its growing competitiveness in government-backed projects.

“This contract expands our partnership with the NPS into policy support and research,” a HanmiGlobal official said. “We will continue seeking opportunities in the US market by leveraging our project experience and local network.”

Founded in the US and acquired by HanmiGlobal in 2011, Otak has built a track record in public-sector projects, including long-term collaboration with the National Park Service.

Separately, HanmiGlobal recently signed a strategic partnership with Canadian nuclear engineering firm AtkinsRealis to expand its presence in the US nuclear and industrial plant sector.

The company said it planned to continue broadening its footprint in the US public infrastructure market through its localization strategy.