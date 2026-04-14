Otak, the US arm of Hanmi Global, said Tuesday it has secured an IDIQ contract with the National Park Service under the US Department of the Interior.

IDIQ, or indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity, is a US federal procurement model in which task orders are issued as needed without a fixed scope.

The contract runs from March 2026 to February 2031, with a total value of approximately $400 million. Otak will join a group of industry players, including AECOM and Jacobs, to carry out projects over the five-year period.

The program covers design and engineering work to upgrade and maintain aging infrastructure across US national parks.

Under the contract, Otak will undertake projects such as equipment replacement, renovation of residential facilities, and repairs to roads and bridges. Its scope includes architectural design, engineering, mapping and cost estimation.

Hanmi Global said the contract reflects its long-term localization strategy following the acquisition of Otak in 2011. Leveraging local talent and networks, Otak has maintained a partnership with the National Park Service for about 20 years.

The company has also expanded its overseas presence, with international operations accounting for 261.3 billion won ($176 million), or 58 percent, of its 2025 revenue of 448.8 billion won. The US market contributed 127.7 billion won, nearly half of overseas sales.

“This contract underscores our long-term partnership with the US federal government,” a Hanmi Global official said. “We will continue to strengthen our presence in the US public infrastructure market with Otak at the forefront.”