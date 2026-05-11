HanmiGlobal said Monday it had signed a strategic alliance agreement with AtkinsRealis to jointly pursue industrial plant, renewable energy and nuclear power projects in the US.

AtkinsRealis is a global engineering and nuclear energy company with more than 40,000 employees across over 50 countries. Its US operations span more than 90 offices in 32 states and include projects in airports, roads, nuclear power and industrial plants.

Its major US projects include maintenance work at San Francisco International Airport, a small modular reactor project for Energy Northwest and the Miami-Dade waste-to-energy plant project.

HanmiGlobal has expanded its US presence through construction management projects for Korean companies in industries such as semiconductors, batteries and subsea cables. The company said its acquisition of US-based design and engineering firm Otak in 2011 helped strengthen its local network and engineering capabilities.

Under the agreement, the two companies will cooperate across the full project cycle, from project sourcing and proposals to order acquisition and execution.

The partnership covers project management, design and engineering, permitting consulting and environmental impact assessments. The companies said they planned to provide integrated construction engineering services by determining lead and participating roles on a project-by-project basis.

The initial focus will be on large-scale energy and manufacturing projects in the US, including facilities led by Korean companies as well as nuclear and renewable energy developments.

The two firms also plan to establish a working-level consultative body to develop project-specific cooperation strategies and identify new business opportunities in the US market.

“We expect cooperation with a global project management company to create more opportunities to win projects in the US market,” said Kim Yong-sik, head of operations at HanmiGlobal.