Samsung Electronics won a partial court injunction Monday restricting its labor union’s planned strike.

The court ordered the union to maintain usual staffing levels for key safety and facility protection work during the industrial action.

The decision places significant limits on the union’s full-scale strike scheduled to begin Thursday, but does not ban the strike itself.

The Suwon District Court partially accepted Samsung Electronics’ April 16 injunction request against the union, ordering it not to interfere with the operation of safety protection facilities or work needed to prevent facility damage and product deterioration.

“The union must not suspend, abolish or obstruct the maintenance and operation of safety protection facilities at the same level as usual — including staffing, operating hours, operating scale and duty of care on weekdays, weekends and holidays — nor instruct its members to do so during the period of industrial action,” the court said in its ruling.

The court also barred the union from obstructing work to prevent facility damage and wafer deterioration, requiring such operations to be maintained at prestrike levels.

The court prohibited the Samsung Electronics Company Union and its chief, Choi Seung-ho, from occupying all or part of Samsung’s facilities, installing locks or blocking workers from entering.

The ruling came just three days ahead of the planned action. The union had announced it would launch an 18-day full-scale strike starting Thursday, predicting that 50,000 Samsung employees would take part.

Meanwhile, Samsung Electronics management and the union entered what is expected to be their final round of negotiations before the planned strike on Monday at the National Labor Relations Commission at the Government Complex Sejong, with the talks mediated by the government.

The union has demanded the removal of the current cap on performance-based bonuses, which is set at 50 percent of annual salary, and the codification of a bonus plan that would allocate 15 percent of Samsung Electronics’ operating profit as the funding source for such payments.

Management has said it would provide industry-leading compensation as a special reward if the company regains the top position in the sector. But it has maintained that it cannot accept institutionalizing the removal of the bonus cap.