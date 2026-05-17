Prime Minister Kim Min-seok on Sunday welcomed the planned resumption of dialogue between Samsung Electronics and its labor union amid a looming strike, while warning that the government will consider every possible measure, including emergency arbitration, to minimize potential damage to the national economy.

Kim made the remarks in a public statement addressed to the nation, as labor and management have decided to resume government-led mediation talks Monday, just three days ahead of a planned walkout.

The two sides have remained widely divided over performance-based bonuses tied to the company's earnings from the artificial intelligence-related semiconductor business. (Yonhap)