Dialogue between Samsung Electronics Co. and its labor union will resume after the management decided to replace its main negotiator, a top union official said Saturday.

The company will replace chief negotiator Vice President Kim Hyung-ro with Yeo Myung-koo, head of the company's Device Solutions division's People Team, Choi Seung-ho, head of Samsung Electronics' largest labor union, said in a notice.

He said the meeting will take place, although its agenda has not been fully prepared.

The union had reportedly called for the replacement of Kim, citing his "lack of understanding" of the semiconductor business. (Yonhap)