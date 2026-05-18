The Geumcheon Foreign Resident Center in Seoul is inviting international residents to enjoy a free trip to Seoul Land on Tuesday.

According to the Seoul Foreigner Portal on Saturday, the center is accepting applications from up to 40 foreign residents in Korea for a visit to the theme park in Gwacheon, Gyeonggi Province.

Participants will gather at the Geumcheon Foreign Resident Center at 8:30 a.m. and together to the theme park, where they will enjoy rides and visit the zoo until 3:30 p.m. The group is scheduled to return to the center and disperse at 5 p.m.

The center will cover admission fees and ride tickets, while participants are responsible for their own lunch expenses.

Applications can be submitted through the following URL on a first-come, first-served basis: https://form.naver.com/response/C9P8egMWWqriFXinvyAeeg

Quick Info

Eligibility: 40 foreign residents in Korea

Date and time: May 19 (Tuesday), 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Participation fee: Free (meals at participants’ own expense)

Venue: Seoul Land in Gwacheon, Gyeonggi Province

Registration: https://form.naver.com/response/C9P8egMWWqriFXinvyAeeg