Seongbuk Global Village Center is offering a two-day job interview coaching program for foreign residents in Seoul.

According to the center in Seongbuk-gu, northern Seoul, applications opened Monday for foreign students and foreign residents with at least intermediate-level Korean language proficiency.

Invited experts will provide guidance for job interviews, including the structure and characteristics of Korean-style interviews, analysis of interview questions and intentions, and practical interview exercises.

The program consists of two-hour sessions to be held on May 22 and May 29 at the center.

The program is limited to 16 participants, who will be selected from among applicants. Applications can be submitted through the URL below, and applicants are required to submit a resume and a self-introduction letter to sbglobal@sb.go.kr

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