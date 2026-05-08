The US subsidiary of Mirae Asset Securities said Friday it would participate in the Tokenization Working Group hosted by the Depository Trust & Clearing Corp., the largest financial market infrastructure company in the US.

The DTCC oversees key settlements and depositing infrastructure in the US capital market, leading discussions on stock market infrastructure development based on tokenization and standardization with global financial firms.

Global names in finance and digital assets are participating in the working group, including JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, BlackRock, Citigroup, UBS, and New York Stock Exchange.

Mirae Asset Securities USA is the only Korea-based subsidiary to participate in the working group.

Leveraging its track record within the DTCC clearing infrastructure, sustained participation in tokenization and digital asset sectors, and close partnership with the DTCC, the company proved its credibility and market position during the selection process.

Mirae Asset Securities USA is set to discuss key issues with the working group, spanning operational systems for tokenized securities based on real assets, investor protection framework, and settlement and custody infrastructure.

Moreover, with practical expertise across the entire process of trading, clearing, and post-trade, the company will deliver insight on key market factors such as liquidity management and collateral mobility.

“Being a member of the working group, we will address the rapid tokenization of the global financial market and prepare for structural changes in the market,” an official from Mirae Asset Securities said.

“Looking ahead, we will strengthen our response to the shifting financial market, in line with the global, digital, and platform-centered ‘Mirae Asset 3.0’ strategy.”