Mirae Asset Global Investments said Monday its Tiger 200 IT ETF has surpassed 1 trillion won ($679 million) in net assets, highlighting strong investor appetite for artificial intelligence infrastructure plays.

According to the Korea Exchange, the exchange-traded fund’s assets marked 1.13 trillion won as of April 24, with a year-to-date return of 89.86 percent.

The strong performance reflects a strategy that goes beyond semiconductors to capture broader beneficiaries of AI infrastructure expansion, including substrates, multilayer ceramic capacitors, or MLCCs, and energy storage systems.

The ETF invests in 15 key information technology firms within the Kospi 200, including major chipmakers such as SK hynix and Samsung Electronics, as well as component and battery players such as Samsung Electro-Mechanics, Samsung SDI and ISU Petasys.

Rising demand for AI servers is driving growth across adjacent sectors, including MLCCs, multilayer boards and ESS batteries — trends reflected in the ETF’s portfolio.

Investor interest in AI hardware and infrastructure has also gained momentum globally, particularly after CES 2026 highlighted “physical AI” as a key theme. As a result, investors are increasingly turning to ETFs that offer diversified exposure across the broader IT value chain rather than single-stock bets.

“The market is entering a new growth phase, with AI infrastructure expanding beyond semiconductors to devices and industries,” said Jung Eui-hyun, head of ETF management at Mirae Asset. “The Tiger 200 IT ETF provides broad exposure to Korea’s IT ecosystem, from HBM to substrates and batteries.”