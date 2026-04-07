Mirae Asset Global Investments said Tuesday that net assets in its Tiger Semiconductor Top10 ETF have surpassed 10 trillion won ($6.62 billion), underscoring strong investor demand for semiconductor shares as spending on artificial intelligence infrastructure accelerates.

As of Monday’s close, the Tiger Semiconductor Top10 ETF held 10.04 trillion won in net assets, becoming the first locally listed thematic exchange-traded fund to cross the threshold. It is now the country’s largest thematic ETF and the third-largest ETF overall in the domestic market.

The leveraged version, the Tiger Semiconductor TOP10 Leverage ETF, also reached 1.3 trillion won in net assets, the most among thematic leveraged ETFs.

Mirae Asset said the gains were supported by resilient semiconductor market conditions. Earnings estimates for chipmakers have continued to rise despite prolonged external risks, including the Middle East conflict and concerns over turbo quant strategies, reinforcing confidence in the sector’s earnings momentum. Consensuses for this year's operating profit at Samsung Electronics and SK hynix have been revised up to 227 trillion won and 175 trillion won, respectively.

The ETF holds 10 major stocks tied to Korea’s semiconductors sector. SK hynix and Samsung Electronics together make up more than half the portfolio, followed by Hanmi Semiconductor, Leeno Industrial and Wonik IPS, giving investors exposure across the broader chip value chain.

So far this year, the ETF has gained 54 percent, outpacing the Kospi's 24 percent advance, with 1.8 trillion won in net retail inflows helping drive the rally. The leveraged fund has returned 101 percent and attracted 732.2 billion won in net retail purchases.

"The global AI agent boom has fueled explosive growth in inference demand, making memory semiconductors a core strategic asset in the AI era," the head of Mirae Asset's ETF management division said, noting the Tiger Semiconductor Top10 ETF has now established itself as a flagship investment solution in the sector.