Mirae Asset Financial Group founder and Chairman Park Hyeon-joo will donate his entire 2025 dividend payout from Mirae Asset Global Investments, valued at roughly 1.6 billion won ($1.06 million), to support talent development, the group announced Monday.

Park has donated his entire dividend income from the asset manager since 2010 in line with a pledge to use the funds for younger generations. The latest donation brings his total contributions to 34.7 billion won.

Mirae Asset Park Hyeon Joo Foundation and Mirae Asset Hope Foundation, nonprofit organizations established by Mirae Asset Group, have led initiatives aimed at supporting future generations, including scholarship programs, youth education and global exchange activities.

As of end-2025, the two foundations have invested a combined 112.7 billion won in social contribution projects, according to the group.

Park has long emphasized his commitment to becoming “the greatest giver, not the richest person.” He continues to lead philanthropic efforts, particularly in the fields of science, technology and youth education, the group explained.

“Mirae Asset pursues compassionate capitalism rooted in consideration and is building a virtuous cycle of giving back value gained from customers and society,” an official from Mirae Asset said.

“We will continue to foster a culture of sharing through a wide range of social contribution activities.”