Calls grow for age-based restrictions amid rising smartphone dependence among children

Concerns over children’s smartphone use in South Korea are intensifying, as calls grow for limits on minors’ access to social media and for child-friendly devices with restricted functions.

A recent survey found that nearly half of upper-grade elementary school students use smartphones for more than two hours a day after school, with many reporting difficulty controlling their usage.

Policymakers are now exploring measures to reduce the negative impact of smartphones on minors, including the possibility of introducing devices with restricted functions.

The issue has gained traction in the National Assembly, where lawmakers have proposed bills to restrict minors’ access to social media and suggested alternatives to full-feature smartphones.

The debate reflects broader global concerns over children's digital exposure, with some countries moving to impose age-based restrictions on social media use.

Smartphone dependence

The survey, released Monday by the Korean Teachers and Education Workers Union, found that smartphone dependence among children has reached a concerning level.

According to the findings, 49.2 percent of fourth to sixth grade students use smartphones for more than two hours a day after school. Among sixth graders, 16.5 percent said they use smartphones for more than four hours daily.

Around 40 percent of respondents said they struggle to stop using their phones even when they want to. The tendency increases with age, rising from 32.2 percent among fourth graders to 46.7 percent among sixth graders.

The survey was conducted in April with 2,804 students nationwide.

Students also reported real-life difficulties linked to excessive use. About 16.8 percent said smartphone use reduced their focus on studying, while 12.8 percent reported conflicts with family over phone use. Others cited worsening eyesight and reduced sleep.

Policy debate gains traction

Education authorities and lawmakers are increasingly weighing policy responses, including the development of child-friendly devices.

During a parliamentary session in April, National Assembly Education Committee Chair Kim Young-ho noted that smartphone usage among second graders already exceeds 60 percent.

“Alcohol, cigarettes and adult content are restricted by age, and even some media content carries age ratings, but smartphones have no such limits,” Kim said.

Citing efforts in the United Kingdom to promote simpler mobile phones for children, Kim suggested introducing alternative devices to replace full-feature smartphones.

Education Minister Choi Kyo-jin expressed cautious openness to the idea.

“If we can develop an alternative smartphone that is used only for learning, it would be a meaningful approach,” Choi said, adding that expert input is needed to assess technical feasibility and implementation conditions.

Social media use has emerged as a primary target, as it is considered a key factor driving children’s dependence on smartphones. In Korea, a survey by the Korea Press Foundation found that 48.8 percent of teenagers are nearly constantly connected to social media.

As of Tuesday, seven bills aimed at restricting or limiting social media functions for minors are pending at the National Assembly.

South Korea is not alone in this discussion. Several countries, including Australia and France, have moved to tighten rules on minors’ smartphone or social media use, including age-based access restrictions.

Students in Korea are already restricted from using smartphones during class under a revised Elementary and Secondary Education Act that took effect in March.

Overregulation concern

Critics warn that overly rigid regulation could hinder the ability of children to develop digital literacy and independent judgment.

“Today, social media functions as key infrastructure for young people to build relationships and access information, exerting significant influence on their lives,” the Korea Information Society Development Institute said in a report last year.

Some also argue that it is unfair to impose stricter limits on children when adults similarly experience smartphone dependence and its side effects.

Education Minister Choi acknowledged the complexity of the issue.

“Concerns, public consensus and a sense of necessity regarding children’s smartphone use remain mixed for now,” Choi said. “Once a shared understanding is formed among students, parents, teachers, the broader public and regional education offices that are responsible for guiding children, we can move forward with a detailed policy road map.”