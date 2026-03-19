● Updated Law: Elementary and Secondary Education Act

What it does: Limits students’ use of smartphones and other smart devices in schools

Took effect: March 1

South Korea has introduced new rules restricting students’ use of smartphones and other smart devices in schools, amid growing concerns about their impact on learning and emotional well-being.

Under the revised law, students are generally not allowed to use smart devices during class. However, exceptions may be made for students with disabilities or those who require assistive technology for special education, as well as in emergencies, with a teacher’s approval.

The measure is intended to reduce distractions in the classroom while ensuring flexibility for necessary use.

Framework introduced to support offshore wind power development

● Updated Law: Special Act on the Promotion and Industrial Development of Offshore Wind Power

What it does: Creates a system to support offshore wind farm development and industry growth

Took/Takes effect: March 26

South Korea has enacted a new law to accelerate the development of offshore wind power and support the growth of the related industry.

Under the law, the Ministry of Climate, Energy and Environment and the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries will jointly operate an information system on offshore wind sites, including data on wind conditions, fishing activities and the marine environment.

Local governments will lead a public-private consultative body involving key stakeholders to improve acceptance of offshore wind projects. The government also plans to foster the industry by training specialized personnel and designating research institutions.

The initiative is expected to help expand renewable energy capacity while addressing concerns from local communities and industry players.

Support expanded for collection of discarded fishing gear

● Updated Law: Fisheries Act

What it does: Provides financial support for installing facilities to collect discarded fishing gear

Took effect: March 17

South Korea is expanding support for the installation of facilities to collect and process discarded fishing gear, as part of efforts to reduce marine pollution.

Discarded fishing gear can harm marine life and is a major source of plastic waste in the ocean. While current regulations allow central and local governments to install and operate collection facilities, there have been calls to increase their number to improve collection rates.

Under the revised law, the government may subsidize all or part of the costs for local authorities — including provincial governments, cities and counties — to establish these facilities.

The measure is expected to encourage wider installation of collection points and strengthen efforts to protect the marine environment.

In collaboration with the Ministry of Government Legislation, The Korea Herald publishes a monthly feature introducing recently updated South Korean laws. The ministry’s Easy Law service (https://www.easylaw.go.kr/CSM/Main.laf) provides accessible summaries of Korean laws categorized by topic in English and 11 other languages: Arabic, Bengali, Cambodian, Simplified Chinese, Indonesian, Japanese, Mongolian, Nepali, Thai, Uzbek and Vietnamese. — Ed.