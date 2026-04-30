● Updated Law: Customs Act

What it does: Expands duty exemptions for medicines used to treat rare and intractable diseases

Took effect: April 1

South Korea has expanded tariff exemptions to cover medicines used to treat rare and intractable diseases, easing the financial burden on patients.

Previously, while some medicines qualified for duty exemptions, this did not apply to “self-treatment medicines” that are not distributed domestically. As a result, patients importing such medicines through the Korea Orphan & Essential Drug Center had to pay customs duties in addition to the cost of the drugs.

Under the revised rules, these medicines will now be exempt from customs duties, reducing out-of-pocket expenses for patients.

Tougher penalties for drug-impaired driving

● Updated Law: Road Traffic Act

What it does: Strengthens penalties for drug-impaired driving and refusal to undergo testing

Took effect: April 2

South Korea has strengthened penalties for drug-impaired driving and introduced new punishments for refusing drug tests, in a bid to prevent related traffic accidents.

Police may conduct on-site screening tests if drug use is suspected, and refusal to comply can result in up to five years in prison or a fine of up to 20 million won ($13,500).

Penalties for drug-impaired driving have also been increased to up to five years in prison or a fine of 20 million won, up from the previous maximum of three years or 10 million won.

Drivers who cause accidents while under the influence of drugs will face license restrictions — a two-year ban in general cases, extended to five years in cases involving injury without proper follow-up measures or fatalities. Repeat offenders within 10 years and those refusing testing are to face harsher penalties.

New law to promote wellness tourism industry

● Updated Law: Act on the Promotion of the Wellness Tourism Industry

What it does: Establishes a framework to foster the wellness tourism sector

Took effect: April 9

South Korea has introduced a new law to promote the wellness tourism industry as a high value-added sector aimed at improving public health and quality of life.

The law supports the use of natural and cultural resources — such as landscapes, hot springs, food and activities like barefoot walking — to develop wellness tourism programs.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism may designate specialized support institutions, promote research and development, and train professional personnel. A registration system for wellness tourism businesses and a certification system for outstanding facilities will also be introduced to support systematic industry growth.

National certification system for child care specialists introduced

● Updated Law: Child Care Support Act

What it does: Introduces a national certification system for child care workers

Took effect: April 23

South Korea has introduced a national certification system for child care specialists to enhance professionalism and reliability in the child care sector.

Certification will be granted to individuals who complete required training, meet qualification standards, and pass aptitude and personality assessments. Existing child care workers will be recognized as certified under the new system.

The revised law also strengthens screening procedures, including preemployment criminal background checks, and restricts individuals with conditions that may pose risks to others from working in child care services.

In collaboration with the Ministry of Government Legislation, The Korea Herald publishes a monthly feature introducing recently updated South Korean laws. The ministry’s Easy Law service (https://www.easylaw.go.kr/CSM/Main.laf) provides accessible summaries of Korean laws categorized by topic in English and 11 other languages: Arabic, Bengali, Cambodian, Simplified Chinese, Indonesian, Japanese, Mongolian, Nepali, Thai, Uzbek and Vietnamese. — Ed.