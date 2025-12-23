● Updated Law: Enforcement Decree of the Animal Protection Act

What it does: Broadens ethical oversight of animal testing in national research projects

Took effect: Dec. 3

South Korea has expanded ethical requirements for animal testing conducted as part of national research and development projects, bringing a wider range of institutions under regulatory oversight.

Under the revised decree, companies governed by the Commercial Act, small and medium-sized enterprises, and nonprofit organizations that carry out national research and development projects involving animal testing are now classified as animal testing institutions. These entities are required to establish and operate an animal ethics committee and comply with rules governing the humane and ethical treatment of laboratory animals.

Previously, only government-funded research institutes were subject to these obligations. The change ensures that all institutions participating in national R&D projects are held to the same ethical standards.

Institutions that fail to establish an ethics committee or conduct animal testing without prior review may face fines of up to 5 million won ($3,400) under the Animal Protection Act.

South Korea tightens controls on previously unregulated wildlife

● Updated Law: Wildlife Protection and Management Act

What it does: Introduces a new category of regulated wildlife and restricts its import, transfer and possession

Took effect: Dec. 14

South Korea has introduced stricter controls on wild animals that had previously fallen outside formal regulatory categories.

Under the revised law, animals that were not classified as endangered species, protected wildlife or companion animals are now designated as “wildlife subject to management” and brought under government oversight. As a rule, the import, introduction, transfer, acquisition or possession of such wildlife is prohibited, except in limited cases such as academic research.

Businesses that import, breed, sell or provide custodial management of wildlife above a certain scale must now obtain approval from the head of the relevant local government and complete mandatory training on wildlife protection and management.

Businesses found importing or selling wildlife that is banned from import may have their permits revoked. Cases of animal abuse or related violations may also result in permit revocation or suspension of operations for up to six months.

Individuals who already possess wildlife newly designated for management when the law takes effect may continue to keep the animals until their death, provided they report their possession to the relevant local authority within six months. Intentional breeding of such animals remains prohibited.

In collaboration with the Ministry of Government Legislation, The Korea Herald publishes a monthly feature introducing recently updated South Korean laws. The ministry’s Easy Law service (https://www.easylaw.go.kr/CSM/Main.laf) provides accessible summaries of Korean laws categorized by topic in English and 11 other languages, including Arabic, Bengali, Cambodian, Simplified Chinese, Indonesian, Japanese, Mongolian, Nepali, Thai, Uzbek and Vietnamese. — Ed.