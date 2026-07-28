● Updated Law: Act on the Protection of and Support for Micro Enterprises

What it does: Creates a legal basis for government support to help protect vulnerable small businesses from crime

Took effect: July 1

South Korea has introduced a new legal framework to help protect single-owner and women-owned small businesses from crime.

Under the revised law, the Ministry of SMEs and Startups and local governments can conduct surveys to assess crime risks faced by these businesses and implement programs aimed at improving workplace safety.

Support measures include providing personal safety equipment as well as helping businesses install digital security systems such as CCTV cameras, emergency call buttons and AI-powered intrusion detection devices.

The government can also give priority to businesses operating in industries considered particularly vulnerable to crime. Local governments can operate the support programs, while the central government may cover all or part of the associated costs.

Toy fireworks permitted at designated beaches

● Updated Law: Act on the Use and Management of Bathing Beaches

What it does: Allows the use of toy fireworks at designated beaches during approved times

Took effect: July 1

South Korea has relaxed restrictions on fireworks at beaches to make beaches more enjoyable during the summer and help boost local tourism.

Previously, fireworks were prohibited at all beaches. Under the revised law, however, local governments can permit the use of toy fireworks in designated areas during specific hours through local ordinances.

The change gives local authorities greater flexibility to manage beach activities while maintaining public safety.

Expanded support for student victims of sexual violence

● Updated Law: Sexual Violence Prevention and Victim Protection Act

What it does: Expands educational and residential support for victims while strengthening oversight of victim support facilities

Took effect: July 1

South Korea has expanded legal protections for victims of sexual violence to help them recover without unnecessary disruptions to their education or daily lives.

Under the revised law, students who miss school because they are receiving medical treatment or psychological counseling related to sexual violence can have those absences counted as attendance, allowing them to focus on recovery without academic penalties.

The law also strengthens oversight of victim support facilities by establishing clearer procedures for conducting criminal background checks on employees, including counselors.

In addition, victims who entered residential support facilities as minors can stay there until age 25 if they so choose. The amendments also clarify the legal basis for financial assistance and self-reliance benefits provided when residents leave the facilities.

In collaboration with the Ministry of Government Legislation, The Korea Herald publishes a monthly feature introducing recently updated South Korean laws. The ministry's Easy Law service (https://www.easylaw.go.kr/CSM/Main.laf) provides accessible summaries of Korean laws categorized by topic in English and 11 other languages: Arabic, Bengali, Cambodian, Simplified Chinese, Indonesian, Japanese, Mongolian, Nepali, Thai, Uzbek and Vietnamese. — Ed.