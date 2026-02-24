● Updated Law: Act on the Training and Support of Regional Physicians

What it does: Introduces a program to place more doctors in underserved regions

Took effect: Feb. 24

South Korea is launching a regional doctor program to reduce disparities in access to medical care between metropolitan and non-metropolitan areas.

The program has two tracks. Service-obligated regional doctors are admitted through designated university admissions programs and must work at regional medical institutions for 10 years after completing their training. Contract-based regional doctors are licensed specialists who voluntarily agree to practice in specific regions for a set period.

Participants will receive various forms of support, including housing assistance, professional training and career development opportunities. Service-obligated regional doctors will also receive financial aid covering expenses such as admission fees, tuition and dormitory costs.

The government expects the program to help stabilize regional health care systems and improve access to medical services outside major cities.

Real estate agents’ obligations strengthened to prevent ‘jeonse’ fraud

● Updated Law: Licensed Real Estate Agents Act

What it does: Requires brokers to provide more documentation to protect tenants

Took effect: Feb. 15

South Korea has tightened the responsibilities of licensed real estate agents to better protect tenants from so-called “jeonse” rental fraud — a lease system in which tenants pay a large lump-sum deposit instead of monthly rent.

Under the revised law, brokers must now provide additional documents when introducing rental properties. Along with the certificate of registered matters, agents are required to present materials such as trust ledgers and certified building records so tenants can verify whether a property is owned by a trust company or classified as an unauthorized structure.

The change is intended to prevent cases in which tenants unknowingly rent problematic properties and later face financial or legal risks, including losing their deposits.

Seizure-exempt accounts introduced to protect basic living expenses

● Updated Law: Civil Execution Act

What it does: Allows individuals to open protected accounts for essential living costs

Took effect: Feb. 1

South Korea has introduced seizure-exempt living expenses accounts to help ensure that debtors and their families can maintain a basic standard of living.

Under the amendment, individuals may open one such account per person. Funds deposited within a government-set limit for essential living expenses cannot be seized, even during debt collection proceedings.

The measure is expected to support financially vulnerable groups — including small business owners and young adults — and strengthen the country’s social safety net.

In collaboration with the Ministry of Government Legislation, The Korea Herald publishes a monthly feature introducing recently updated South Korean laws. The ministry’s Easy Law service (https://www.easylaw.go.kr/CSM/Main.laf) provides accessible summaries of Korean laws categorized by topic in English and 11 other languages: Arabic, Bengali, Cambodian, Simplified Chinese, Indonesian, Japanese, Mongolian, Nepali, Thai, Uzbek and Vietnamese. — Ed.