HanmiGlobal has signed a strategic alliance with Naver Cloud to jointly pursue overseas data center projects, targeting growing demand for artificial intelligence infrastructure.

The agreement was signed Friday at Naver’s headquarters in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, with both companies aiming to secure global data center contracts, including in Saudi Arabia.

Under the partnership, HanmiGlobal will lead project management execution, including feasibility reviews and local licensing support, while Naver Cloud will provide technical expertise in AI and cloud infrastructure and develop service models aligned with global standards.

The tie-up brings together Naver Cloud’s capabilities in IT infrastructure and cloud services with HanmiGlobal’s track record in project management. HanmiGlobal has secured the largest number of data center project management contracts among Korean firms, including participation in Naver’s “Gak Sejong” and “Gak Chuncheon” data centers.

Data center construction is increasingly viewed as a strategic national priority as countries race to build AI infrastructure, the companies said.

“Data centers are emerging as critical infrastructure for AI competitiveness, and we will continue expanding our participation through cooperation with Naver Cloud,” said Kim Yong-sik, president of HanmiGlobal.

HanmiGlobal has also built a strong presence in the Middle East since entering the market in 2007, completing more than 50 projects, including a high-rise tower in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, the Green Riyadh urban project and infrastructure for a smart city project in Kuwait.

The companies said they plan to build a long-term partnership to expand their footprint in the global data center market.