HD Hyundai said Thursday it is expanding cooperation with US partners in naval and uncrewed vessel technologies, following its participation in Sea Air Space 2026 in Washington.

The group signed a memorandum of understanding with Anduril Industries on Wednesday to jointly develop uncrewed underwater vehicles, extending their collaboration from surface drones into subsea systems.

On the same day, HD Hyundai also signed a tripartite agreement with American Bureau of Shipping and Anduril to develop autonomous maritime systems and establish regulatory and certification frameworks.

The partnership aims to define operational standards and certification procedures critical for the commercialization of uncrewed vessels.

The global market for uncrewed underwater vehicles is projected to grow from $5.5 billion in 2025 to $25.8 billion by 2035, with a compound annual growth rate of 16.6 percent, according to Market Research Future.

Building on these partnerships, HD Hyundai aims to secure a leading position in the global uncrewed vessel market by combining its shipbuilding expertise with AI-based autonomous technologies.

“The uncrewed vessel sector is emerging as a key growth area in the global shipbuilding market, and securing a competitive edge is critical,” said Joo Won-ho, chief operating officer of HD Hyundai Heavy Industries’ naval and special ship business unit. “Through cooperation with Anduril and ABS, we aim to demonstrate our technological capabilities on the global stage.”