HD Hyundai Heavy Industries and LIG D&A became the first Korean companies to open a booth at Sea Air Space 2026, the largest maritime security exhibition in the US, being held through Tuesday in Washington.

HD HHI said Sunday it is setting up a joint exhibition booth with LIG D&A, measuring 150 square meters. About 16,000 visitors are expected at the exhibition, which started Sunday, with 430 security companies across 57 countries taking part.

The booth will feature cutting-edge Aegis destroyers alongside Korean-developed naval vessels such as frigates, next-generation warships, logistics support ships and submarines.

As a partner for the oncoming maritime defense strategy of the US Navy, HD HHI will showcase its unrivaled shipbuilding capabilities and advanced unmanned systems technologies at the exhibition.

In particular, the company will underscore its position as an global partner capable of providing solutions for the Navy’s fleet expansion as well as facilitating the transition toward advanced manned-unmanned hybrid combat systems.

Meanwhile, HD HHI is set to participate in the Malaysian Navy’s mid-to-long-term fleet reorganization plan. The company will participate in Defense Services Asia 2026, the largest security exhibition in Southeast Asia, which will be held from Monday to Thursdayin Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

At the exhibition, HD HHI will showcase multirole support ships optimized for large amphibious operations and disaster relief. The display will also include advanced platforms such as coastal mission ships, offshore patrol ships, multi-purpose frigates and export submarines.

“As a leading company in the Korean maritime defense industry, we will do our best to create a new pivotal point in warship exports,” said Joo Won-ho, head of HD HHI’s naval and special ship business unit.