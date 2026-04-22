H&S HighTech, a supplier of display bonding materials and electronic components, is targeting record performance this year with an aggressive growth strategy despite global uncertainties.

The company said it will participate in SID 2026, the world’s largest display exhibition, to be held May 5–7 at the Los Angeles Convention Center, where it plans to showcase its proprietary advanced materials, including anisotropic conductive film and UV coating agents.

At the event, H&S HighTech will highlight its high-value ACF portfolio, including Hyper-even Distribution Films, Non-flow ACF, Solder ACF, Micro LED TV ACF and build-up films.

A key focus will be its in-house developed solderable anisotropic polymer composite material, which has been selected for an official presentation session at the symposium. The technology targets fine-pitch processes in next-generation advanced packaging, including 2.5D/3D integration and system-in-package applications.

The material enables bonding at a relatively low temperature of 160 degrees Celsius, helping reduce defects caused by thermal warpage — a critical issue in advanced semiconductor packaging.

H&S HighTech said it will also showcase products incorporating the technology at its booth, expecting strong interest from industry engineers.

“We aim to translate our technological capabilities into tangible sales by offering tailored solutions to customers,” CEO Kim Jung-hee said. “We will also accelerate efforts to secure new clients and expand into North America and other global markets.”

The company posted 81.9 billion won ($60 million) in sales in 2025 and is aiming for record earnings this year, supported by growth in its materials and electronic components businesses.

Listed on the Kosdaq in October 2024, H&S HighTech has continued to expand its presence in the ACF and crystal oscillator segments. Over the past five years, it has invested 23.4 billion won in research and development — an unusually high level for a small- to mid-sized enterprise.