Deal gives Korean firm rights to distribute high-speed cables, optical transceivers

H&S HighTech, a Korean display bonding materials and electronic component supplier, said Monday it has signed an official distribution deal with US connectivity solutions provider Credo, strengthening its position to become a key player in Korea’s growing artificial intelligence data center sector.

According to H&S HighTech, the deal has given the company rights to distribute Credo’s flagship products in Korea, including its ZeroFlap active electrical cables and optical transceivers. These products were developed to support the more rapid establishment of AI infrastructure and to enable more stable operations, which can deliver faster results from AI technology.

Established in 2008, the Nasdaq-listed Credo is regarded as a key supplier of high-performance serial connectivity solutions for hyperscale data centers, 5G carriers and high-performance computing. Credo reported $268 million in revenue in its latest quarterly earnings announced on Dec. 1 last year.

As Korea aims to secure approximately 260,000 graphics processing units to accelerate the growth of its AI sector, markets related to AI data center infrastructure are expected to expand accordingly.

“The contract (with Credo) is highly significant as it comes at a time when major Korean firms are rushing to invest in setting up AI data center infrastructure,” said Kim Jung-hee, CEO and president of H&S HighTech.

“We expect to achieve remarkable growth in sales with the rising demand for highly reliable cables.”

Listed on Korea’s secondary, tech-heavy bourse Kosdaq, H&S HighTech logged 81.89 billion won ($55.87 million) in sales and 10.06 billion won in operating profit in 2025, up 7.5 percent and down 24.8 percent from the previous year, respectively.

According to a report from credit bureau and ratings analysis firm NICE Information Service, H&S HighTech has the third-largest share in the world’s anisotropic conductive film market. The report said the company is expected to take the next leap to become a top-two player in the global ACF market based on continuous research and development while rolling out high-value-added products.