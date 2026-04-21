Self-producing rookie group sharpens raw, experimental sound ahead of second EP

Cortis returned Monday with prerelease track “RedRed,” showcasing a bolder, more self-defined musical identity ahead of its upcoming second EP.

Dubbed a “young creator crew,” the BigHit Music act has distinguished itself by taking part in all aspects of production — from songwriting and choreography to video direction — setting it apart from typical rookie groups.

The boy group debuted last year as a junior act following BTS and Tomorrow X Together. It quickly drew attention with its debut album “Color Outside the Lines,” which entered the Billboard 200 and topped music charts in 18 countries.

For its second EP “GreenGreen,” the group said it focused on capturing what it calls its "own identity” and a sense of “raw authenticity.”

“We experimented and challenged ourselves in many ways to tell Cortis’ own story in this comeback,” leader Martin said during a showcase in Seoul on Monday. “We pushed the production to the very last stage of mixing to achieve the sound we wanted.”

The prerelease track “RedRed” contrasts with the album’s name, using “green” to represent what the group embraces and “red” to represent what it rejects. Built on rough electronic textures, repetitive beats and addictive chants, the song resists easy genre classification while emphasizing a raw sonic edge.

Member James said the concept began with a simple lyrical idea.

“I thought of the word ‘green’ while working on rhymes, and then ‘red’ came naturally as its opposite,” he said. “We started removing things that didn’t feel like us, and that process helped clarify what we truly want to say.”

The group described the track’s core concept as “intentional rawness” — a carefully crafted yet unpolished aesthetic — which extends beyond music to styling and visuals, with minimal makeup and a more natural presentation.

As with its debut, Cortis developed the album through a songwriting camp in Los Angeles.

“To achieve a unique texture, we layered sounds using instruments we had never used before,” James said. “We also created six to seven different versions of melodies and beats.”

The self-produced music video for “RedRed” highlights urban Korean backdrops such as Nakwon Arcade and old neighborhood streets in Seoul, reinforcing the track’s grittiness. Featuring more than 500 extras, the video blends vintage styling with a casual, almost documentary-like mood.

“We felt the rough texture of the song would match well with Korea’s older streets,” Martin said, explaining the concept behind the video.

Member Juhoon said the new release marks a shift in focus from the group’s debut.

“While our first album was about making a strong first impression through sound, this one is more about enjoying the stage,” he said. “It reflects Cortis’ taste and standards more clearly.”

“RedRed” was released at 6 p.m. Monday, ahead of the full album “GreenGreen,” set to drop May 4.