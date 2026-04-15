Cortis unveiled the promotion schedule for its second EP “GreenGreen” via label Big Hit Music Wednesday.

The group is set to drop main track “RedRed” on April 20 ahead of the album's release. All five members not only participated in writing the song but also planned and shot video that the music video for the prerelease is based on. The original clip will be presented on April 29.

The mini album releases in full on May 4 alonside the music video for B-side track “TNT.” The upcoming has EP received over 2 million in preorders, raising expectations for it to match the sales of the debut set. First EP “Color Outside the Lines” was released in September last year and surpassed 2 million in sales, a first-ever for a debut album from a K-pop group.