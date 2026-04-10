Cortis is closing in on 2 million preorders for its second EP at 1.96 million, label Big Hit Music said Friday, citing a local distributor and Universal Records.

The quintet is slated to bring out the EP “GreenGreen” on May 4 and has garnered over 657,000 “presaves” on Spotify, landing at No. 3 on the platform’s Countdown Chart Global.

The six-track set will be fronted by “RedRed,” which will be unveiled on April 20 ahead of the full album release.

The rookie boy group’s first EP “Color Outside the Lines” sold approximately 440,000 copies in its first week but went on to exceed 2 million in six months. Cortis is the second K-pop group to achieve the feat with a debut album.