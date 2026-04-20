LG Innotek said Monday it would supply its advanced Wi-Fi 7 automotive communication modules to a major European parts supplier, in a deal valued at about 100 billion won ($74 million).

Mass production is set to begin in 2027, with the modules to be integrated into audio, video and navigation systems produced by a German client before being supplied to global automakers.

The Wi-Fi 7 module delivers a significant performance upgrade over existing standards. With a 320 MHz bandwidth — double that of Wi-Fi 6E — it enables data transmission speeds more than three times faster.

It also incorporates 4K-QAM modulation, allowing roughly 20 percent more data to be processed per transmission compared to previous models, alongside multiple-input multiple-output technology using dual antennas to reduce signal loss. This ensures stable, ultra-high-speed connectivity even when multiple devices are connected and large volumes of data are being handled in-vehicle.

Despite measuring just one-sixth the size of a credit card, the module is built to withstand extreme automotive conditions, operating reliably in temperatures ranging from minus 40 degrees to 105 degrees Celsius — a feature aligned with growing demand for compact, platform-compatible components.

Following the order, LG Innotek is stepping up marketing efforts in Europe and Japan while expanding its broader automotive connectivity portfolio, including 5G-V2X, 5G-NAD and automotive application processor modules.

“With mobility solution sales projected to grow at an average of 20 percent annually, we will continue to deliver innovative products to lead the market,” CEO Moon Hyuk-soo said.