LG Innotek said Thursday it has signed a joint labor-management agreement aimed at strengthening workplace safety and employee well-being.

A signing ceremony was held at the company’s Magok headquarters in Seoul on Wednesday, with CEO Moon Hyuk-soo and union chairman Lee Joong-il, as well as other representatives, in attendance.

The company said the agreement reflects a shared commitment between management and labor to improve workplace safety through closer cooperation, amid growing social emphasis on worker protection and corporate sustainability.

Under the declaration, both sides pledged to promote open communication and mutual trust in developing safer working environments. They also agreed to establish systems to support work-life balance and create a workplace where employees feel both physically and psychologically secure.

To implement the agreement, LG Innotek plans to launch a joint labor-management task force within the month. The group will focus on practical measures, including introducing safety and health programs and developing joint safety initiatives at worksites.

“This agreement places worker safety and health at the forefront and strengthens labor-management cooperation,” Moon said.

Lee added that the union will work with management to ensure company growth translates into employee well-being and a safer workplace.