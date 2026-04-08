A Thai national accused of beating his girlfriend to death denied intent to kill at his first court hearing Wednesday, authorities said.

The hearing was held at the Gwangju District Court, where the 31-year-old defendant appeared before a criminal division.

According to prosecutors, the man allegedly assaulted his girlfriend, also a Thai national in her 20s, at their home in Naju, South Jeolla Province, on Feb. 10, leading to her death.

The defendant told the court he had suspected the woman of having an affair. While admitting to the assault, he denied any intent to kill and argued that the charge should be reduced to injury resulting in death, which carries a lighter sentence.

Local media reported that the case came to light after a colleague grew suspicious when the man gave unclear reasons for missing work on the day of the incident.

The next hearing is scheduled for May 27. Investigators are continuing to examine evidence to determine whether there was intent to kill.