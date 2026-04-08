HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering said Wednesday it has secured shipbuilding orders worth 1.97 trillion won ($1.45 billion) over two days, maintaining its order momentum.

The intermediate holding company of HD Hyundai’s shipbuilding unit signed contracts for 14 vessels on April 2 and Tuesday, spanning LPG carriers, petrochemical carriers and LNG carriers.

On April 2, it won orders for four LPG carriers — two 90,000-cubic-meter vessels from a Greek shipowner and two 40,000-cubic-meter vessels from an Oceania-based operator — worth a combined 589.1 billion won. The ships will be built by HD Hyundai Samho and HD Hyundai Heavy Industries and delivered between 2028 and the first half of 2029. All will be equipped with eco-friendly dual-fuel engines.

The company also secured an order the same day for eight 50,000-ton petrochemical carriers from an Asian shipping company, valued at 611.7 billion won. The vessels will be built by HD Hyundai Heavy Industries and delivered by the first half of 2029.

On April 7, HD Korea Shipbuilding added an order for two 174,000-cubic-meter LNG carriers from Sonangol Shipping Holding Limited, worth 770.2 billion won. The ships will be built by HD Hyundai Samho and delivered by the second half of 2029.

With the latest deals, the company has added 14 vessels — four LPG carriers, eight petrochemical carriers and two LNG carriers — totaling 1.97 trillion won.

An official said demand is rising across vessel types, including tankers, gas carriers and container ships, amid geopolitical risks and higher oil prices.

“We will focus on selective orders centered on high-value-added vessels to maximize profitability,” the official said.