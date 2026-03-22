Few executives have stood at the intersection of Korea's two most defining postwar industries — automobile and construction — quite like HDC Group Chairman Chung Mong-gyu.

In his memoir “Moments of Decision” (translated title), released to mark HDC's 50th anniversary, Chung turns that vantage point into a reckoning — part corporate history and part meditation on leadership — offering a candid account of what it means to inherit a legacy that entails a relentless swirl of decision-making.

Decisions, Chung argues, are but the beginning. What defines a leader is how they shoulder the responsibilities of every choice.

The book, which unfolds across three chapters, first looks at the emergence of Korea's auto industry through the Chung family. No moment distills their spirit more than the failed negotiations with Ford in 1971, when Hyundai Motor declared in plain terms: "We will go it alone."

Chung's own defining decision came in the mid-1990s, when rival automaker Kia fell into a management crisis. Convinced that acquiring Kia was essential to Hyundai's future, he brought the idea to founder Chung Ju-yung, who gave him the green light. "Hyundai Motor was able to lay the groundwork for becoming one of the world's top ten automakers," he recalls.

From there, the narrative expands into urban development: the muddy origins of the districts south of the Han River, the rise of apartment culture and HDC's role in reshaping Korea's residential landscape through projects like I’Park. The third chapter turns inward to Chung's managerial philosophy on accountability, crisis response and the patience that long-term thinking demands.

The book's central argument — that responsibility demands total commitment — is made through specific episodes, among them Chung's reflection on the building collapse accidents in Gwangju in 2021 and 2022.

"Giving concrete form to restoring trust is the responsibility of the owner or the accountable executive at the top of the organization," he writes. That meant, in practice, thoroughly identifying the cause of the accident, strengthening safety management systems, rebuilding the apartment complex entirely, and above all, supporting and compensating the victims.

Chung found opportunity in misfortune as well. The ill-fated attempt to acquire Asiana Airlines amid the COVID-19 pandemic, for example, cost HDC a down payment of roughly 250 billion won ($166 million), but he reframed the outcome as a narrow escape.

"HDC was able to avoid a far greater crisis and deploy the 2 trillion won set aside for the acquisition to navigate through the pandemic instead," he writes.

For all its industrial triumphs and setbacks, "Moments of Decision" is less a record of what HDC built than of what it cost to build it, and more importantly, why those costs have proven to be the most durable asset of all.

Seen through the lens of a leader caught in the vortex of industrial progress, the book is ultimately a reminder that decisions must be made despite their accompanying costs, because, as Chung himself admits, the most regrettable choices are not the ones you made, but the ones you didn't.