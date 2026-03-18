HDC Group on Wednesday unveiled its new slogan, "To the Greater Value," as the Korean construction conglomerate marked its 50th anniversary. HDC Group Chairman Chung Mong-gyu noted the company's role in developing Korean cities and infrastructure, and underlined a new vision for the next 50 years that will incorporate energy and artificial intelligence. The conglomerate also announced its new corporate identity with the slogan, highlighting its commitment to offering greater value to customers. (HDC Group)