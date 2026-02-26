HDC Group has decided to remove the “HDC” name from several major affiliates and to adopt "IPark" as the primary branding for its life-sector businesses, marking a significant identity shift as the group celebrates its 50th anniversary.

According to the group on Thursday, the name changes will be put to shareholders to vote on at upcoming general meetings as part of a broader portfolio reorganization centered on three pillars: life, artificial intelligence and energy.

Under the plan, HDC Hyundai Development will be renamed IPark Hyundai Development. Other affiliates set for rebranding include HDC I&Cons, HDC IPark Mall, HDC Shilla Duty Free, HDC Youngchang, HDC Sports, HDC Resort and Hotel HDC, all of which will adopt the IPark name.

The move positions IPark — previously used as the group’s residential and lifestyle platform brand — as the flagship identity for its life-business division, which spans construction, retail, leisure and culture.

HDC said the rebranding reflects a strategic shift from emphasizing corporate lineage to foregrounding customer value and lifestyle-oriented branding. By elevating IPark, the group aims to strengthen its connection with consumers and unify its life-related businesses under a single, market-facing identity.

Affiliates in the AI and energy divisions will retain the HDC name.

The group plans to unveil a new corporate identity and long-term vision at a ceremony marking its 50th anniversary on March 18. The revised corporate names will take effect following board approvals and shareholder consent.

HDC previously undertook a sweeping renaming of affiliates in 2018 when it transitioned to a holding company structure. The latest move signals a more selective branding strategy, separating consumer-facing businesses under IPark while preserving HDC as the umbrella identity for technology and infrastructure operations.