Taihan Cable & Solution Vice Chair Song Jong-min on Tuesday pledged to transform the company into a global leader in the power infrastructure market, as it marked its 85th anniversary.

"Starting as the first cable company in 1941, we have built the foundation of Korea's power industry by connecting cities and factories, and seas and continents,” said Song in a commemorative address, emphasizing the company's leading role in industrial development.

This year also marks five years since Hoban Group acquired Taihan Cable. The cable manufacturer has seen consistent growth ever since, with compound annual growth rates of 16.2 percent for sales and 34.4 percent for operating profit.

Song also emphasized the importance of power infrastructure. "The role of the cable industry is evolving into an infrastructure business connecting nations," he stated, encouraging employees to prepare for the years to come.

In particular, Song urged further differentiation through boosting competitiveness in projects that have proven the company's credibility in the global market. He stated that technological development must be carried out with a futuristic perspective and expressed the need to lead the future power grid industry.

“Our 85-year history is not a record of the past, but a foundation for preparing for the future,” Song said. “I ask all employees to unite their capabilities so Taihan and Hoban can write a new 100-year history together.”