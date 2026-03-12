Taihan Cable & Solution said Thursday its Vietnamese subsidiary, Taihan Cable Vina, has begun construction of an ultrahigh voltage cable plant in southern Vietnam, marking the company’s first overseas facility dedicated to 400-kilovolt-class cables.

The project is part of the Korean cable maker’s strategy to expand its global manufacturing network and meet rising demand for power grid infrastructure worldwide.

The new facility will be built on a 56,200-square-meter site within the Long Thanh Industrial Complex in Dong Nai province, where Taihan Cable Vina already operates a production plant. The company aims to complete construction and begin operations in 2027.

Through the investment, Taihan Cable plans to increase its ultrahigh voltage cable production capacity and strengthen its ability to supply global markets, including Southeast Asia, Europe, the Americas and Oceania.

Vietnam is expected to see rapid growth in electricity demand, with annual consumption projected to increase 10 to 12 percent through 2030. The country is planning large-scale transmission network projects, positioning the new facility as a key base in the expansion of its power grid.

“Taihan Cable Vina has served as a key production hub driving our overseas business growth, built on more than 20 years of manufacturing experience and strong quality competitiveness,” said Kim Joon-seok, vice president of Taihan Cable & Solution, during the groundbreaking ceremony.

“The new plant will support Vietnam’s power grid development while strengthening our role in the global energy infrastructure market,” he added.