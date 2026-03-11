Innocean, the advertising arm of Hyundai Motor Group, said Wednesday it has been named on Ad Age's 2026 A-List, becoming the first Korean agency to be selected among the Top 10 Most Outstanding Marketing Firms in the US.

Ad Age evaluates agencies in the US — the world’s largest advertising market, accounting for 35.3 percent of global ad spending — based on criteria including creative excellence, business performance and industry influence.

Innocean became the first Korean advertising firm to produce a Super Bowl commercial in 2010, and its Genesis campaign “First Date” topped the 2016 Super Bowl Ad Preference Survey.

Innocean has also maintained steady growth in the region. Its US subsidiary recorded $460 million in revenue in 2025, a 7.7 percent increase from a year earlier, ranking second among advertising agencies in Southern California.

“This achievement is meaningful as it recognizes our efforts to expand our client base and build a foundation for sustainable growth,” said Jeon Il-soo, Innocean vice president and head of global business and the Americas.

Innocean’s US subsidiary serves a diverse portfolio of clients, including Hyundai Motor, Kia, Genesis, Hankook Tire, TaylorMade, El Pollo Loco, Wienerschnitzel, NEFT Vodka and Jinro USA.