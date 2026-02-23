Korean advertising agency Innocean ranked first domestically and sixth in Asia in the 2025 Creative Rankings released by Campaign Brief Asia, the company said Monday.

The rankings assessed 219 agencies across the region based on their performance at 12 major global award shows over the past two years, including the industry’s most influential festivals — Cannes Lions, New York Festivals and the Clio Awards.

Innocean topped the domestic list and secured sixth place regionally, driven in part by the success of “Night Fishing,” a branded short film created with Hyundai Motor Company and filmed entirely using the built-in cameras of an electric vehicle.

The agency’s overseas network also delivered strong results. Its Indonesian office ranked first in local creative standings for the second consecutive year.

Individual honors further underscored Innocean’s performance. Kim Jung-ah, the company’s global CEO and chief creative officer, ranked first in Korea and sixth in Asia among 2,885 creative professionals evaluated — the largest pool ever assessed. Copywriter Yang Do-yu, art director Oh Eun-ha and content producer Moon Na-ri tied for first place domestically in their category.

“It is highly meaningful to receive these prestigious international honors consecutively,” Kim said. “Beyond the awards themselves, this recognition will help elevate Korea’s creative standing globally while supporting our clients’ growth.”