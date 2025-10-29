Innocean, Korea's leading marketing solutions provider, announced Wednesday that Chief Creative Officer Kim Jung-A will be promoted to chief executive officer on Saturday.

Innocean, an advertising agency affiliated with Hyundai Motor Group, stated that it appointed Kim as a key player who has long been part of the company's growth and possesses the creative ability to lead the era of artificial intelligence.

Kim is a 30-year advertising veteran who started her work in 1996. She has produced major brand campaigns for various domestic conglomerates, including Hyundai Motor Group, Hanwha Group and Google Korea. She joined Innocean in 2006 and was promoted to vice president in 2023, reaching the top management position just two years later.

"I feel a heavy sense of responsibility in taking on this huge role," Kim said. "Based on the nature of the creative business, we will do our best to constantly create new businesses outside the advertising area to become the best marketing company."

Regarding the future business direction, she added, "We will focus on upgrading our business portfolio and diversifying customers by expanding our global business area and strengthening our digital content capabilities."