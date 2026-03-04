Legendary K-pop group will return to stage as a trio with G-Dragon, Taeyang and Daesung

Big Bang will embark on a global tour this year to mark the 20th anniversary of its debut, YG Entertainment announced Wednesday.

The tour will feature three members — G-Dragon, Taeyang and Daesung.

The announcement was made at the end of a video posted by YG Entertainment, in which founder and executive producer Yang Hyun-suk confirmed that the group had agreed to hold a series of concerts to celebrate the milestone.

“I think the reason people miss Big Bang and wait for their concerts is because they want to see and hear the many hit songs the group has performed over the years live on stage again,” Yang said in the video. “To put it simply, as Big Bang marks its 20th anniversary this year, we have agreed to hold concerts and launch a global tour.”

Yang added that the long-standing relationship between the group and YG Entertainment would help ensure a smooth preparation process.

“YG Entertainment and Big Bang have worked closely together for a long time, so I don’t expect major difficulties,” he said. “All of YG’s staff will do their best to create a beautiful, complete and outstanding performance.”

Debuting in 2006, Big Bang is widely regarded as one of the defining acts of K-pop in the 2010’s. The group produced numerous hits, including “Lies,” “Last Farewell,” “Haru Haru,” “Fantastic Baby” and “Bang Bang Bang.”

Though it debuted as a five-member group, today Big Bang continues as a trio after Seungri terminated his contract with YG Entertainment in 2019 and T.O.P left the lineup in 2023. T.O.P is reportedly preparing a solo release this year.

Big Bang is also scheduled to perform at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in California on April 12 and 19, a stage expected to serve as a warm-up for the group’s anniversary activities.