Big Bang vocalist marks 20 years in music with fans

Big Bang’s Daesung brought his nine-month "Daesung 2025 Asia Tour: D's Wave" to a heartfelt close over the weekend with the finale at Ticket Link Live Arena in Songpa-gu, southern Seoul.

The tour, spanning 11 cities across the continent, concluded with three back-to-back shows from Friday to Sunday, with the Friday performance tacked on due to high demand.

The rare solo concert saw fans fill the arena waving Big Bang’s iconic yellow crown light stick — the "VIP Bong" — alongside Daesung’s own official "Daetbong," underscoring their enduring support for the artist as he marks 20 years since debuting in 2006.

“Welcome to my universe!” Daesung shouted as he opened with “Universe,” the lead track from his first solo EP, “D’s Wave,” released in April 2025. The artist came to the stage wearing a denim jacket and jeans with a galaxy print, matching the song's cosmic theme from head to toe.

The energy stayed high as Daesung launched into "Fly Away" and "Jump," two more tracks from his 2025 release, sending the crowd jumping and cheering in their seats as they chanted the artist’s full name, “Kang Dae-sung,” in unison.

Performing solo with just backup dancers and minimal stage production, Daesung’s rich vocals — paired with his witty stage banter and the crowd’s explosive cheers — filled the venue.

The artist powered through, singing beloved fan favorites including “Laugh It Off” from Big Bang’s 2006 debut album “Big Bang Vol. 1" and “Baby Don’t Cry” from Big Bang’s 2011 EP, “Big Bang Special Edition.”

Despite battling a poor throat leading up to the performance, Daesung powered through.

“I honestly considered canceling the show,” he said, thanking fans for their support. “During rehearsal, I couldn’t get my voice out. But as soon as I took the stage today, I got my voice back. This is nothing short of a miracle, all thanks to you.”

Daesung also belted out trot hits including “A Big Hit!” and “Look At Me, Gwisun,” showcasing his versatility across various genres.

Midway through the set, Daesung surprised fans by performing solo covers of his bandmates’ hits — G-Dragon’s “Heartbreaker” and Taeyang’s “Where U At” — as he jokingly dubbed himself Jae-Dragon and then Daeyang.

Though Daesung initially told fans the show would be a “one-man performance,” both Taeyang and G-Dragon appeared as surprise guests, on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. The three bandmates hinted at upcoming Big Bang activities for the group's 20th anniversary, including Taeyang’s solo EP album, “Quintessence,” slated for release later in the year.

Over the two-hour concert, Daesung performed 20 songs, including a Big Bang medley featuring “Bingle Bingle,” “Monster," “Stupid Liar” and “Oh My Friend.” He also delivered solo drum performances and live renditions of recent singles “Better Alone,” “One Rose” and last month's trot track “Hando-Chogua.”

Toward the end of the night, Daesung read aloud a handwritten letter to his fans.

“I’ve always believed that there is no such thing as happiness taken for granted,” he said. “You have to work hard for it, and that process itself is a blessing. I sincerely thank you for making everything I’ve worked for feel worthwhile.”

The artist ended the night by sharing his dream of singing until the very end of his career — not when the industry says so, but when he physically feels he can no longer continue.

“My wish is to step off the stage someday saying, ‘It was a truly happy life, thanks to you,’” he said. “But I hope my musical journey isn’t even halfway through. Let’s continue to be a part of each other’s lives, deeply and meaningfully. I promise to keep working hard to live up to my words — please keep rooting for me.”